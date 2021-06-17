Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $40,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $162.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

