Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 54,045 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,045 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Centene worth $39,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,883 shares of company stock worth $6,475,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

CNC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.