PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) were up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.3844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 8.98%.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining and energy company in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, mining support services, warehousing, coal barging and ship loading, channel dredging and maintenance, stevedoring, port services, forestry, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as repair and installation of machines; manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation; and treats mine water into potable water.

