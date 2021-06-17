Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Down 16.6% in May

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $29.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

