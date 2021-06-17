Public Mint Price Hits $0.20 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $235,136.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001304 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

