Pundi X[new] One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.92 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $312.50 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00141259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00179745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.00895167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.51 or 0.99999705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

