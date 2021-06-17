PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PURE opened at $0.45 on Thursday. PURE Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.