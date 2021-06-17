Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Lifted by B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AHT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

NYSE:AHT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $884.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.25. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.