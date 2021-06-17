Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAS. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

CAS opened at C$14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

