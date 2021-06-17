Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Lifted by SVB Leerink

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GSK opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.