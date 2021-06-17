Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Increased by Analyst

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

PK stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.