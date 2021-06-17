Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

