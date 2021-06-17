Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Boosted by Analyst

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14. Avient has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

