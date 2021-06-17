Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Lifted by Analyst

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.92. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

