Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 856.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $346.90 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.