Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 266 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 45,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 147.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

NTRS stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

