Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.