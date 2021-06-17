Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $136,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.32. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

