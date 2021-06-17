Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $184,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

