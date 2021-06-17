Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 5.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

