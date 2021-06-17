Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $269.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of KWR opened at $239.57 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $167.47 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.67. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 131.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

