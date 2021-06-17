Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $432.52 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $256.85 and a one year high of $449.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

