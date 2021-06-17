Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Patrick Largier Purchases 600,000 Shares

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,400.00 ($21,000.00).

Patrick Largier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Patrick Largier purchased 500,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($16,428.57).

On Thursday, April 1st, Patrick Largier bought 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($17,428.57).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Largier bought 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

