Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Patrick Largier Purchases 600,000 Shares

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,400.00 ($21,000.00).

Patrick Largier also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 2nd, Patrick Largier purchased 500,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($16,428.57).
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Patrick Largier bought 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($17,428.57).
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Largier bought 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Quickstep

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

