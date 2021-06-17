QunQun (QUN) Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $929,968.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.00761476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042056 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.