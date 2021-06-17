Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,162,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 13th total of 5,750,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,115.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $14.88.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
