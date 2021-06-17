Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.05. 1,228,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,710. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.35.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.