Rate3 (RTE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $153,618.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $153,618.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00061066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.00765319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00042387 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

