Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $125.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

