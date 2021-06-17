Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRON. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$10.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.92. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$6.55 and a 52 week high of C$20.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

