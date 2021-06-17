Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 194.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

