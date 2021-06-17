Realty Income (NYSE:O) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $79.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on O. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.75.

O opened at $68.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

