Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stereotaxis (STXS)

6/16/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

6/10/2021 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

6/9/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/27/2021 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/26/2021 – Stereotaxis is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/18/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 330.2% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 257,540 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

