Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ RDVT opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.18 million, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.89.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%.
About Red Violet
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
