Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ RDVT opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.18 million, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Red Violet by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Violet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

