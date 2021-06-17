Regency Centers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,217 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,105% compared to the typical volume of 184 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,137. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

