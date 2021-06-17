Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

