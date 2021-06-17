Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 408,228 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $9.99.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

