Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLAY opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,145. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

