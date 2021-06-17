Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. Remme has a market cap of $1.96 million and $183,012.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Remme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00101462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00759790 BTC.

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

