ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 106,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOL. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.86.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.