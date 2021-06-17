Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $109.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.