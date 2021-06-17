Request Price Tops $0.0680 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Request has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $67.95 million and $743,135.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.00762402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00084013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

