Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

RPAI stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

