REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.20 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

