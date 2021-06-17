Reviewing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35%

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 92.13%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Canoo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Canoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Canoo $2.55 million 950.00 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -7.34

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canoo.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Canoo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

