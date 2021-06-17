Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,270 shares of company stock worth $21,233,129.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

