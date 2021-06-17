RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Buys 53,818 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 53,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 4,700 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 900 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,075.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 1,998 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,066.92.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 1.12. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RF Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

