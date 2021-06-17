Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 19,102 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

