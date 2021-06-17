Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Impinj worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PI. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

PI opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.06. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

