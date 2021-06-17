Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,478 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

FRGI stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $354.10 million, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

