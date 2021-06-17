Rhumbline Advisers Sells 23,205 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73,207 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 204,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 660.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 68,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 311,500 shares of company stock worth $1,781,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

